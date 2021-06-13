Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $231.47 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

