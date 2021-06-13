Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20. Invitae has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,708. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.