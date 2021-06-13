Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Iota Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957. Iota Communications has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.
Iota Communications Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.