Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Iota Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957. Iota Communications has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

