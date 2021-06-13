Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 22,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,760,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

