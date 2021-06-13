Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 175.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

