iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 518.4% from the May 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

