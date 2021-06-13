iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the May 13th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WOOD opened at $88.25 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.96.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
