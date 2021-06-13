iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 13,860.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.
