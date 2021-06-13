iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 13,860.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

