iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IEUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 71,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,542. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

