iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.