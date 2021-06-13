iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 477.4% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter.

EWJV opened at $28.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.