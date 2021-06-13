Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISOLF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Isodiol International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

