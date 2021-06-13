Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter Sells 10,421 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00.

ITI stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $269.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

