Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$12.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.31.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.1503429 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

