James M. Harrison Sells 65,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

