Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of JTTRY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.30.
About Japan Airport Terminal
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.