Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Venator Materials in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

