Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $842.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $842,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

