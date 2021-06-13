John A. Clees Sells 3,256 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HFWA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

