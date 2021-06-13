John H. Marlow Sells 4,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.

NYSE RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.