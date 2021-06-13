John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

NASDAQ:JW/A opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

