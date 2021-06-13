John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.