Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 438,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 193,186 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,727.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

