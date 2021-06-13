Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

