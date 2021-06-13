Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JBFCY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.60.
