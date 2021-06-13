Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JBFCY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

