Josiah Hornblower Sells 4,392 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

