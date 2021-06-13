JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $404.81 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,104,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $404,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

