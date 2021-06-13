JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $453.86 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.43% of Hasbro worth $453,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $139,780,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,977,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

