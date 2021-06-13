JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $421,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,589 shares of company stock worth $30,347,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,028.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.