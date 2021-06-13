JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 817,135 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,515,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $475,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

