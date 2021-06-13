Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny Acquires 7,000 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

