Juggernaut Price Down 26.5% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $42.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

