Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

