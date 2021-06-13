Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.31 Million in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DX opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

