Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 225,998 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 241.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,998 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Uniti Group worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

