Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

