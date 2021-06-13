Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Kaman by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 56.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

