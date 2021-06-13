Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 1,329 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RARE stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

