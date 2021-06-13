Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Critical Comparison

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -21.88% -21.48% MusclePharm 5.44% -13.18% 30.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($2.59) -52.49 MusclePharm $64.44 million 1.18 $3.18 million N/A N/A

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Karuna Therapeutics and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Karuna Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC; and drug discovery partnership with Charles River Laboratories, as well as drug discovery collaboration with PsychoGenics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports persons. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

