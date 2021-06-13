Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 129,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Kearny Financial worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kearny Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kearny Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

