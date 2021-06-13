Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Tops $27.28 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $2.83 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.38 or 0.00378204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

