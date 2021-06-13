Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $65.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

