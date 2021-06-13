Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 315.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

