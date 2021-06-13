Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 51.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

NYSE:FND opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

