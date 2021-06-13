Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $289,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

