Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

