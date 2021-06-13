Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after buying an additional 303,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Xerox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

