Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

