Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,095,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

