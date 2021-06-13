KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.25 million and $6,121.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00168414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00195053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.64 or 1.00436240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,284 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

